It has been reported that the stunt is so big that neighbours in Salford Quays have received warnings about "loud explosions" and "fire effects" that will be used from today (Monday 18th November) to the early hours of this Friday morning.

ITV declined to comment on the news when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Coronation Street. ITV

According to a source, the major new storyline is as a result of new show boss Kate Brooks, who "is pulling out all the stops to make her mark on the cobbles", and is said to be both a "massive spectacle" but also "proper old school Corrie storytelling".

While we're not yet sure exactly when these new episodes are set to air, it's looking as though 2025 will be home to the fiery scenes. As for how they will unfold, if one specific person is to blame for it all, and who may see their lives on the line, we'll just have to wait and see.

Of course, much of the Corrie chatter has been dominated by the unmasking of the real identity of the killer of Joel Deering (played by Calum Lill).

Last week's explosive episode revealed the perpetrator but also delivered a double surprise when it was shown that Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) has a secret of her own and was actually concealing a pregnancy test.

