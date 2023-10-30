But it looks like upcoming episodes could finally see that change, with MacLeod having teased a new storyline concerning a dog abuser that will see the pair "achieve a new kind of level of equilibrium".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, MacLeod said of the new storyline: "Evelyn makes herself a bit of an enemy in the shape of a fella that she sees mistreating his dog. It starts with that relatively small kind of exchange where they cross paths at the precinct and some cross words are exchanged.

"And it goes from there to a situation that ends up with court appearances and trips to the hospital and really quite serious danger for both Evelyn and Cassie."

MacLeod said he was keen to use the storyline to “see Maureen being strident and brilliant and kicking behinds and taking names” as well as “to explore more of her relationship with Cassie”.

He continued: “So it's an opportunity to explore their dynamic as they find themselves on the same team for the most part in this story.

"Cassie, as is her preference, takes things too far, which causes some serious strife for Evelyn, so that threatens to set their relationship back again, but by the end of it all, they've achieved a new kind of level of equilibrium, new understanding of each other and to some extent, got to know each other as grownups for the first time.

"As I say, it starts off with this relatively innocuous seeming exchange between Evelyn and Roy.

“And it's almost played quite comically in terms of Evelyn and Roy taking on this man about how he's treating his dog. And then suddenly you find yourself in the midst of this really serious story."

