Keeping his whereabouts a secret, David heads out and goes straight to a notoriously rough estate and it doesn't take long for him to target a group to mess with. Spotting a group of drug dealers in a car, he makes his way towards them and they are instantly on guard as he approaches.

Climbing onto the bonnet, David gets great satisfaction from taunting the gang as they look on in disbelief at what he is doing. But is an outnumbered David going to live to regret his decision, or more importantly will he survive it at all?

With his life continuing to fall apart after his estranged wife, Shona, asked for a divorce, even if David does get out of this one unscathed, it's only a matter of time before his luck runs out. Will his family get wind of his state of mind in time to help him?

It's already been a dramatic couple of weeks in Weatherfield as it is with the latest episodes showing Yasmeen's arrest and revealing Geoff's fate following her attack on him after his abuse got too much for her. She will soon find support from a returning Alya who is determined to help clear her name.

If you're looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.