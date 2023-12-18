Though the money was stolen from Carla Barlow's (Alison King) factory, Daisy set her sights on buying back the Rovers Return. But when Jenny and Carla asked Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) for the journal, she refused.

Not one to give up, when Daisy heard that Audrey had left her son's diary at the Platts' house, and that the family were all at the Bistro having peace talks, she wandered into the restaurant and stole the keys from David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) jacket pocket.

Letting herself into the house, Daisy had no luck in her search for the journal, and had to hide when Audrey arrived back to collect Stephen's things - which had been right under Daisy's nose all along.

Jenny was not impressed to catch Daisy leaving the place through the back, and she scolded her for her underhand behaviour, just as the Platts returned home.

Later, Audrey came to a decision in her grief for Stephen, and as luck would have it, she spotted Daisy, and the pair had a brief chat about moving on, before Audrey threw Stephen's journal away in front of her!

Daisy took it home after Audrey had gone, and began looking through the diary for clues as to Stephen's account and the possible passwords.

It wasn't long before she found exactly what she was looking for, and was staring at a very full bank balance. Will she confess all to Jenny?

