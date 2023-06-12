Daisy is engaged to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), but the recent acid attack at the hands of her stalker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) has shaken things up.

As Ryan (Ryan Prescott) took the full force of the attack aimed at Daisy, she vowed to be by his side in his recovery, with the two friends getting closer.

Is there a proper love triangle in store for Daisy? Jordan seems to think so.

"We are going to see Daisy become conflicted in this triangle with Ryan and Daniel," the actress told press including RadioTimes.com.

Jordan thinks Daisy would be better off with Daniel in the long term. ITV

"She is going to be very confused about her feelings and we will see her potentially fall in love with two people at once," she continued.

Jordan also weighed in on her character's complicated feelings for Ryan and how she's crossed the line to perhaps becoming something more than just his close friend.

"When Daisy decided to take on the role as Ryan's protector and carer and confidant, she had no romantic intentions," Jordan explained.

"She was there just to support him through something and be a really good friend but, before she knows it, she's got these feelings that she doesn't want and doesn't know how to deal with."

Daisy and Ryan are growing closer following Justin's horrific acid attack. ITV

However, the soap star believes Daisy would be better suited with Daniel in the long run. As the two are still together and he's unaware of her feelings for Ryan, the situation doesn't seem to have an easy resolution.

"Daisy does have a lot in common with Ryan, like similar interests, so if it was a genuine thing that didn't stem from trauma then it could be something quite good," Jordan said.

"But at the end of the day, that's not what happens so I think she would be better with Daniel in the long term."

