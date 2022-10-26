As the week began, Daisy was pondering moving in with Daniel at his suggestion, but was left rattled when he snapped at her plans to make changes to the flat. When Daniel's nephew Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) informed her that the anniversary of Daniel's late wife Sinead's death was coming up, Daisy wondered why Daniel hadn't told her.

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) pledged her commitment to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and his young son Bertie in tonight's Coronation Street (26th October) after an emotional day.

Daniel explained that he hadn't wanted to make her feel pushed out, but Daisy understood that Sinead will always be Bertie's mum. As the sad occasion arrived, Daisy turned up with flowers, uncertain if this was the correct etiquette. Daniel revealed that he would be spending some time with Bertie, but then wanted to be with her for the rest of the day.

When Daniel was out of the room, Daisy shared a playful moment with little Bertie as she adjusted his shirt, which she claimed Daniel had uncoolly tucked in. Bertie responded by saying, "Thank you, Mummy" to a shocked Daisy, who chose not to mention it to her boyfriend.

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) and Daniel (Rob Mallard) talk in Coronation Street.

Daniel spoke of his memories of Sinead to their son at Victoria Gardens, before Sinead's aunt, Beth Sutherland (Lisa George), arrived to pick up Bertie. Meanwhile, at the Rovers, Daisy was worried about what had happened

Later, when Beth dropped Bertie off at the flat and Daisy brought Bertie a drink, there was shock all round as he called Daisy "Mummy" again.

Daisy had to admit that this had happened once before, and Beth was upset and angry, feeling that Daisy had deliberately orchestrated the situation on today of all days. Daisy was quick to defend herself, while Daniel wanted to know why Daisy had kept quiet.

As Beth stormed out, though, he told Daisy that he didn't actually have a problem with Bertie thinking of her in this way - but Daisy was scared, and asked if her playing mum would only confuse Bertie. She left to get some air and ended up confiding in Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) who reminded her that, as Daisy's stepmum, they had been through the same transition.

Jenny urged Daisy to think about how much she cared for Daniel and Bertie, and when Daisy returned to the flat, Beth had made her peace with Daniel and even offered Daisy an apology, too. Daisy, in turn, apologised to Daniel for running away.

She added that she was totally committed to being a family and Daniel was thrilled. Will it be smooth sailing from here?

