We'll delve into the above incident later. For now, let's focus on Faye's complicated love life, ahead of the character's upcoming exit . When her daughter Miley (Frankie-Jae Simmonds), and Miley's father Jackson Hodge (Joseph Evans) came back into Faye's life, Faye found herself growing attracted to Jackson. But she overcompensated for this by planning a big party to celebrate Craig's secondment to CID.

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) made a shocking move in tonight's Coronation Street (19th May), as he suggested that he might hand fiancée Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) into the police for her role in a hit and run last year.

Faye roped in her brother, Gary Windass (Mikey North), to help, but Gary had clocked the affection between his sister and Jackson, and quizzed her on her feelings. Faye admitted there had been a moment between them and she had been confused, but added that she loved Craig, asking Gary to tell Jackson to back off.

But when Gary spoke to Jackson, he was taken aback when the other man confessed he wanted to be with Faye, adding that he believed Faye wanted the same. Ahead of the party, Gary persuaded Faye to meet him at his shop, and arranged for Jackson to show up so they could talk.

Faye wasn't keen, but Jackson tried again to persuade her to move to Slough with him and Miley. But when Craig found Faye missing from the party, he searched for her and heard her phone ringing in Gary's shop.

Faye made Jackson hide just in time, and lied to Craig that she was looking for his gift. Craig agreed to meet her back at the Bistro, and Faye explained to Jackson that she couldn't go with him as her dad Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) would be heartbroken, and she would simply be upsetting too many people. Jackson looked deflated, but helped Faye with her cover story.

At the party, Craig spotted mum Beth (Lisa George) looking concerned, and when she took him aside she revealed that she had caught Faye with Jackson at a hotel some weeks ago. Furious, Craig was nasty to his mum, and when Faye arrived, Craig made it clear that he knew what she had been up to.

With Faye admitting there had been one kiss with Jackson, Craig was upset over her lies and reminded Faye that he had risked his police job to protect her. The penny dropped that he was referring to the car accident that had killed a man.

Craig said he had a good mind to head to the station and report her, even if that meant he would also go to prison. But, with Craig talking as though Faye had already chosen Jackson, he was wrong-footed when she explained that she had in fact turned Jackson down and was staying with Craig.

Craig thanked her and hugged her, suddenly transformed back into himself. But Faye looked more torn than ever - has Craig trapped her? And what exactly happened last year? Read on to find out...

What happened to Faye in the 'hit and run' in Coronation Street?

Faye Windass and Emma Brooker spoke with Ted after the accident. ITV

When Faye had an impromptu driving lesson from Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) on New Year's Day 2022, disaster struck. As the only legal driver in the vehicle, Emma was a combination of hungover and slightly intoxicated, as the girls were returning from a New Year party.

When Faye suddenly knocked over an elderly man called Ted (Duggie Brown), they panicked - but Ted seemed OK as they helped him up with his shopping, took him home and tried to persuade him to get checked out. Ted insisted he was fine, and Faye and Emma stayed for a chat before finally leaving him alone in his flat.

So, not quite the 'hit and run' it's been labelled as! But still, things didn't look good for the girls at all when they returned to check if Ted was alright and found him dead in his chair! They tried to clear up any evidence that they had ever been in the flat, then left. Ted's family didn't suspect any foul play, but Emma was weighed down with guilt and attended his funeral, where she met his grandson Jon (Jordan Ford Silver) and later fell in love with him.

Meanwhile, Faye crumbled and confessed all to Craig, who was horrified but wanted to make sure Faye didn't return to jail after she was previously locked up for attacking Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), who she had mistaken for sexual predator Ray Crosby (Mark Frost). Faye realised she had dropped a fake nail down Ted's sink, so Craig went to retrieve the evidence.

Finally, Jon heard the full truth, but decided not to take action as he believed Faye and Emma had never meant any harm towards his grandfather. Emma and Jon moved to Australia together, and Faye and Craig were able to move on - until now.

