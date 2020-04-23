Both characters have since moved to the Stillwaters retirement home with Tracy buying Number 1 from him as he departed.

Far from being the end of the road for them though, the action followed them to the home which became a semi-regular fixture- also bringing back fan favourite Norris Cole.

But recent scenes have seen Ken and Claudia's relationship hit rocky ground and the pair have now decided to part ways - which may have led to the end of Claudia's stint on the show.

More like this

According to The Sun, a source said: "The door is definitely open for Rula to return and Claudia still has connections on the street. But for now, Claudia’s life is on the veranda of Stillwaters and Ken belongs in his backstreet boozer".

So whilst this may be goodbye to Rula and Claudia for now, there is every chance that we will see her back in Weatherfield at some point in the future.

As for Ken, the Corrie original has decided that a retirement home just isn't for him and that decision led to the end of their time together.

Packing his bags and saying goodbye, she was shocked that's how he would leave after all she had done for him, with Ken promising to do right by her financially.

Coronation Street declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Coronation Street is currently airing on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 7.30pm due to the episode count being reduced after production was halted.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.