He's lived in Number 1 Coronation Street for most of his life, but as the credits rolled on the historical 10,000th episode, the man in the very first episode of Corrie back in 1960 insisted he wanted to move away with his girlfriend, Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska).

However, we're pleased to reveal this isn't the last time you'll see Ken on the ITV soap.

Actor William will return, but future episodes will see Ken and Claudia's new life at Still Waters Luxury retirement complex.

More like this

And in Weatherfield, the drama continues as Tracy and Peter Barlow argue over who gets to live in Ken's house.

On 10th February, Claudia and Ken will break the news to the family about their decision to live at Still Waters - and Tracy immediately sets out to win his home.

Peter then joins the battle as they both try to get the famous residence at a knockdown price.

Ken despairs over his warring family but all it does is reaffirm his decision to move on and have a peaceful life in Still Waters.

What's more, he finds out his pals Norris and Freda are already loving their lives at the retirement home but the path to relaxation doesn't run smoothly as he comes to blows with resident Charles (Michael Elwyn).

Will Ken and Claudia enjoy their new life or will they find they miss Coronation Street just too much?

Coronation Street's Ken Barlow (ITV ARCHIVE)

Speaking of the huge storyline, William said: "This is a big decision for Ken but in some ways he thinks it is now or never. He has lived on the same street his whole life and in the same house for most of it.

"He feels that he has the chance to move away with Martha on the barge but he let her go. Part of him regretted that. He doesn’t want to make the same mistake again and Claudia is very persuasive. Filming that final scene of the episode was very poignant, just Ken and Eccles and the cobbles.

“He breaks the news to the family next week and they are surprised but very soon Peter and Tracy start squabbling over who will be given first refusal on the house. We have already started filming at the retirement complex and I am really enjoying it, it always feels different when we film away from the street.

“It seems fitting that Ken makes this decision in the 10,000th episode but it will be strange not filming in number 1 after all this time.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers