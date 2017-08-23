Thankfully, the two children were eventually located, but the whereabouts of Chesney are currently unknown.

Sinead (Katie McGlynn) was last seen desperately to reach her partner on his mobile, only for Chesney's mobile to be seen left on a canal bank before the camera panned over to nearby water. Has Ches done the unthinkable and taken his own life?

A recent Corrie storyline saw Chesney receive a stab wound during a showdown at the Bistro. And despite having physically recovered from his injuries, his mental health has been left in a fragile state.

More like this

Fans have already seen quit his job at the kebab shop and subsequently struggle with leaving the house. So has this latest panic attack tipped him over the edge?

Speaking recently about the research he'd done in order to prepare for the storyline, Sam Aston said: "I had a lot of help. I tried to read and learn as much as I could about people who go through this in real life, speaking to directors and cast mates who have friends who have experienced panic attacks.

"I also spoke to Mikey North about when Gary had the post traumatic stress syndrome storyline and he was really helpful."

Viewers wil discover Chesney's fate when Coronation Street returns on Friday. You can also watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.