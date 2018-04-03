Johnny will be seen growing increasingly concerned when he spots his son looking like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Aidan then confesses that he's overwhelmed by Carla's largesse and isn't sure that he can cope with the responsibility.

By Wednesday, a nervous Aidan is telling the machinists that he's now their boss and that he's offering £50 as a bonus to the fastest worker. But despite this show of confidence, Aidan is getting harassed, even telling Sean that he has no time to see him when he calls round for a visit. And how will he react when Carla then arrives with a bottle of whisky for his desk drawer?

As has already been revealed, Aidan's time in charge won't be a long one, what with actor Shayne Ward set to leave Coronation Street in May. The Corrie star has already filmed his final scenes and recently spoke to OK! Magazine about his upcoming exit.

Said Ward: "Corrie has been one of the best things I've ever done. I was only meant to be there six months and I've been there three years. I am very sad to go, but to be trusted with such an important storyline, I am truly blessed.

"It was emotional saying goodbye. You build up great friendships seeing people day in day out and I'm going to really miss them. But leaving parties are always exciting because you're going on to do new things."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

