Steve is unimpressed when Liz starts flirting with Mike and horrified when she suggests he might be able to give his old teacher a job driving a cab.

Emerick - who also featured as PC Walsh in Last of the Summer Wine - begins filming next week and will be on screen initially for a few months.

The actor said today: "I am chuffed to bits to be joining the cast of Corrie. I first appeared in the show in 1986 as a delivery man - it’s only taken 32 years to be invited back!

"I can’t wait to start working alongside Simon [Gregson] and Beverley [Callard], who I have known for years. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

