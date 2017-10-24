The upcoming Corrie drama sees Phelan visiting Seb in hospital and dripping poison in his ear, telling him that Anna pushed him off the ladder in an attempt to kill him.

And when Seb repeats all this to Faye, she ends up dobbing her mum in to the police.

When investigating officers call at No 13 and question Anna about the allegations, she swears that she’s innocent, adamant Seb fell from his ladder and that she came to his rescue.

More like this

The police, though, are disbelieving – and when a sweep of the solicitors’ office (from where Seb fell) leads to a discovery of Anna’s earring by the window, the beleaguered café worker finds herself in handcuffs.

With actress Debbie Rush having already announced her departure from Coronation Street, could this be how Anna departs Weatherfield?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers