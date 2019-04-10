Unlucky Rana lost her life in the recent factory roof collapse disaster which Carla is being blamed for, after it emerged Mrs Connor knew the structure was in dire need of repair but was too skint to shell out to have it done.

Little sister Kate Connor (Faye Brookes), who was due to marry Rana on the day she died, has turned on Carla, along with the deceased's grieving brother Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) and most of the community who hold her responsible for the tragedy due to her negligence.

Monday 8th April saw the scary posts start, throwing Carla into a paranoid spin to the point where she was leaving tearful voicemails on Rana's phone begging forgiveness. In the coming weeks guilt-ridden Carla is set to lose her grip on reality and flee Weatherfield in the midst of a breakdown when boyfriend Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) urges her to seek medical help, but viewers know Carla is probably not to blame for the roof caving in as it was deliberately tampered with by an as-yet unknown enemy of the brunette ball breaker.

On Wednesday 10th April Kate begged Alya, who's brother Zeedan was briefly married to Rana and was once her best mate, to help her track down who had sent the nasty messages having been accused by protective Peter of joining forces with angry Imran to freak out his ljdyfriend. But Kate - and viewers - reacted with shock when apologetic Alya admitted it was her!

Will Alya come clean to Carla? Does she regret her twisted actions? Is she planning on carrying on? Or could Kate team up with her to twist the knife and push Carla over the edge as revenge for Rana? Fans will have to tune in at 8.30pm on Wednesday 10th April for the second of this evening's episodes to find out what happens next…

