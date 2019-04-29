Colby reveals the terrible truth to Bella... (Picture: Channel 5)

But on the Aussie soap on Monday 6 May, Colby decides to confess his crime to Bella and she reels from the news her dad is dead... and that big brother Colby was the one who pulled the trigger!

However, the revelations don't end there for Bella when she realises Chelsea, Willow and Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) ALL know about Colby's crime and have been lying to her for months!

Willow and Dean try to convince Colby NOT to confess to the police. (Picture: Channel 5)

It's looking like there might be no turning back now for Colby and Bella. But on Tuesday 7 May, how will Bella react when she discovers Colby is planning to turn himself into the police?

Does she think Colby belongs behind bars for what he did to her deadbeat dad? Or faced with the reality of losing Colby from her life too, will Bella have a change of heart about everything? Get watching to find out!

