Dean comes clean about the real reason behind his bizarre behaviour. (Picture: Channel 5)

Dean refuses to go to a hospital, so Colby decides to detox his pal in a hotel room. However, on Thursday 2 May things take a terrible turn when a detoxing Dean flips out and tries to attack Colby... and then collapses!

Dean collapses... (Picture: Channel 5)

Out of his depth, Colby is grateful when hospital nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Fox) unexpectedly arrives at the hotel room and takes over with the process of helping Dean to go cold turkey from his sleeping pills addiction.

It's Jasmine to the rescue! (Picture: Channel 5)

But Colby feels terrible over the state Dean is in and realises the part he played by involving Dean in the murder of his hated dad Ross and the cover-up of the crime. Plus, he's been lying to Bella this whole time, who still thinks Ross is alive and on the run.

As Dean's recovery hangs in the balance, Colby realises he has to make things right and on Friday 3 May he reaches a SHOCK decision. He is going to confess to Ross's murder!

