Amy confesses baby bombshell to Tracy in Coronation Street...
... but Tracy jumps to the wrong conclusion and thinks she's had a miscarriage!
Under presure Amy Barlow (played by Elle Mulvaney) finally came clean in Coronation Street on Wednesday 27 February and confessed to her mum Tracy (Kate Ford) the "truth" about her unborn baby!
In the first episode of Wednesday night's double-bill, teenager Amy was in a panic as the date of her next baby scan arrived. But having secretly had an abortion on Wednesday 20 February, Amy realised it was just a matter of time before parents Steve (Simon Gregson) and Tracy discovered there is no longer a baby for them to adopt in five months time.
Under pressure from friend Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) to tell her parents the truth, an upset Amy locked herself in the bathroom, refusing to go for the scan, and eventually admitted: "There's no baby!"
However, Tracy jumped to the wrong conclusion and assumed Amy to mean she'd had a miscarriage...
As Amy unlocked the door and came out of the bathroom, Tracy gave her daughter a big hug, upset for her daughter's suffering. But Amy did NOT correct Tracy's mistake.
Has Amy accidentally found a way to avoid telling Steve and Tracy about the abortion? How much longer will she keep lying? Or with Bethany still on her case, will Amy eventually have to come clean with the actual terrible truth about what she has done?
Find out when Coronation Street continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV
