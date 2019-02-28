Under pressure from friend Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) to tell her parents the truth, an upset Amy locked herself in the bathroom, refusing to go for the scan, and eventually admitted: "There's no baby!"

However, Tracy jumped to the wrong conclusion and assumed Amy to mean she'd had a miscarriage...

Tracy is heartbroken over daughter Amy's "miscarriage". (Picture: ITV)

As Amy unlocked the door and came out of the bathroom, Tracy gave her daughter a big hug, upset for her daughter's suffering. But Amy did NOT correct Tracy's mistake.

Has Amy accidentally found a way to avoid telling Steve and Tracy about the abortion? How much longer will she keep lying? Or with Bethany still on her case, will Amy eventually have to come clean with the actual terrible truth about what she has done?

