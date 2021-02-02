RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: Vote now for the Best Soap

The RadioTimes.com Awards are here and we need you to vote for the Best Soap.

With 2020 marking a number of anniversaries for the soaps, the long-running shows upped the ante across the board despite the COVID-related hiatus in production.

From tragic deaths and cruel betrayals, to magical weddings and moving moments – soaps have never failed to entertain over the last 12 months.

Coronation Street

Coronation Street – the longest running soap opera in the world – marked 60 years of the cobbles this year and what a year it’s been for the Weatherfield residents. From Yasmeen’s coercive control storyline reaching a satisfying end with Geoff’s rooftop fall, to the return of Todd Grimshaw and the trouble he brought back to the street – Corrie has certainly provided a number of gasp-worthy moments this year.

EastEnders

EastEnders celebrated its 35th birthday in style last year, with a River Thames boat party that ended in tragedy. While production was suspended in March, the soap managed to cram in the drama both before and after the hiatus – with the death of Dennis Rickman Jr, Ben Mitchell’s permanent deafness (explored in an episode told from his point of view) and Chantelle’s shocking murder at the hands of her vile husband Gray.

Emmerdale

Over in the Yorkshire Dales, the residents of Emmerdale had a lot going on throughout 2020, with a number of gripping plot lines coming to a head. We saw Andrea’s dramatic outing of Jamie and Belle’s affair, Dan’s devastating allergic reaction to one of Brenda’s wraps and of course, the Christmas Day episode which saw the return of Debbie Dingle – Al Chapman’s secret lover. With the soap turning 50 next year, fans can expect even more drama in the near future.

Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks didn’t hold out on the Cheshire-based drama this year, with the Channel 4 soap marking its 25th anniversary with an incredibly nostalgic episode. With heart-throb Kurt Benson returning from the dead, to the return of serial killer Silas – there’ve been surprises galore over the last 12 months as well as shock deaths, from Jesse Donovan’s just days after his wedding, to the murder of Jordan Price.

Neighbours

The soap that launched the careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe turned 35 last year – and it certainly splashed out on the storylines for the occasion. From the sinister Finn’s demise to the return of Courtney Act to Ramsay Street, 2020 was definitely an eventful year for the Erinsborough residents.

Home and Away

Australian soap Home and Away gave us a taste of the Summer Bay sunshine and the numerous scandals that come with it last year, with the arrival of the Paratas family, the disappearance of Leah Patterson-Baker and the reveal of Colby’s deep, dark secret – his murder of Ross.

