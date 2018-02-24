The visitors are unbeaten in their last three Six Nations matches against Ireland, but were held to a 16-16 draw when the sides last met here two years ago, and are likely to have to be at their very best if they are to claim a victory this afternoon.

Presented by Mark Pougatch, with commentary by Nick Mullins, Gordon D'Arcy and Shane Williams, and analysis from Jonny Wilkinson, Brian O'Driscoll and Gareth Thomas.

What time is Ireland v Wales on TV?

The match kicks off at 2.15pm, with live coverage on ITV from 1.30pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 2pm.