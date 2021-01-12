When is Star Trek: Discovery season 4 on Netflix? Latest news on the sci-fi epic

Star Trek: Discovery recently wrapped up its blockbuster third season on Netflix, which ended with a touching homage to franchise creator Gene Roddenberry.

It was a fitting finale for a series that feels closest to classic Trek out of the current line-up (which also includes Picard and Lower Decks), with season three even taking time for self-contained character-focused episodes between the epic action.

Fans can rest assured that a fourth season is confirmed to be on the way and there has even been talk of a fifth, so expect plenty more adventures with the newly promoted Captain Michael Burnham.

But what does the future have in store for the crew? Read on for everything we know so far about Star Trek: Discovery season four on Netflix.

When is Star Trek: Discovery season 4 released on Netflix?

There’s no official release date for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season just yet, but there’s likely to be a while to wait.

Filming began in November 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, with new safety measures being implemented to minimise the risk of infection for the cast and crew.

If all goes smoothly and no COVID-19 cases are reported, filming should wrap in June 2021 but then begins the considerable post-production process to get the show’s ambitious visual effects up to par.

The turnaround time between seasons two and three was approximately 18 months, which is likely to be the same again given the difficult circumstances of this latest shoot.

So, RadioTimes.com predicts Star Trek: Discovery season four could launch in summer 2022.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 plot

Plot details for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season are likely to be kept secret until closer to release, but it’s expected that the series will continue to follow Michael Burnham’s crew as they explore the distant future.

Burnham finally made it the rank of Captain in the season three finale, meaning she will be leading the crew of the Discovery on their next expedition – wherever it takes them.

It’s a tough gig at the best of times but she may face some particularly stern opposition from engineer Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), who is seemingly still harbouring resentment over Michael’s decision to expel him from the ship in There Is A Tide.

But generally, the characters on this show find themselves in a remarkably optimistic position heading into season four, following the defeat of the villainous Osyraa (Janet Kidder) and the identification of what caused The Burn.

The latter can be chalked up to Kelpien survivor Su’Kal (Bill Irwin), who appears determined to set things right after some encouragement from Saru (Doug Jones).

The relationships between the crew members will no doubt continue to evolve in exciting new ways as they are thrown into new situations, with some speculating romance could be on the cards for Keyla (Emily Coutts) and Joann (Oyin Oladejo).

We’ll also see the return of at least one other familiar face (more on that below).

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 cast

Much of the main cast is expected to return for the fourth season, most notably Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays the series lead Michael Burnham.

In addition, fans can expect to see more from Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber and David Ajala as new addition, Book.

Also confirmed to be returning are Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander as Adira and Gray Tal, who broke new ground as the first major non-binary and trans characters to be featured in Star Trek.

In an interview with Inverse, Discovery showrunner Michelle Paradise promised fans that “Gray will be seen” in season four, following the introduction of a new holo-program.

“Representation matters,” she added. “It matters to see a version of yourself on screen. It matters there are non-binary and transgender characters. It matters that there is a Black woman in the captain’s chair. It matters that there is a gay couple on our show. We will continue to do that for the show, and the world we live in, but also, to honour the Star Trek legacy.”

Legendary director David Cronenberg will also be reprising his role of Kovich, a mysterious yet influential figure in the Federation.

Is there a Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer?

Filming is currently underway, so it’s possible we could get our first look at the next batch of episodes over the coming months.

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Netflix.