What is Pluto TV? How to watch streaming service in the UK
Pluto TV is the new UK home of Star Trek: Discovery but contains much more
Published:
Just when you think you have all the streaming services you need.
Pluto TV has been announced as the new home of Star Trek: Discovery in the UK after it was revealed it would not be released on Netflix UK.
Many will already have this free-to-use service, but the ViacomCBS-owned streamer is not the most well-known streaming service compared to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and NOW so this is one some may need to know more about.
ViacomCBS is the owner of well-known brands such as Channel 5, Nickelodeon and MTV so you know the streaming service will have connections to some big shows.
So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about Pluto TV and accessing the service in the UK.
What is Pluto TV?
Pluto TV is a streaming service that was launched by Viacom and is the leading free streaming TV service in the US.
In the UK it has over 100+ channels, with 13 curated live TV channels on its launch in 2018.
It also includes numerous films and TV series to watch on-demand.
It is entirely free and requires no sign-up or contacts and subscriptions.
There is a variety of live TV channels as well as on-demand packages ranging from reality TV to documentaries.
How to watch Pluto TV in the UK
Pluto TV is available to watch on NOW and Roku devices in the UK.
The service is also available on, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, Apple TV Plus, Chromecast, iPhone, LG, PlayStation, Roku and Samsung TV Plus.
The app is free to download from on Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, and Google Play.
It also requires no subscription or sign-ups.
What is available on Pluto TV?
There are a variety of live TV channels including a Sci-fi channel for Pluto TV that will be airing the new episodes of Star Trek Discovery.
We heard you 🖖🏼 #StarTrekDiscovery now premieres internationally this Friday.https://t.co/4gBCPduj3G pic.twitter.com/ouFjUMfuno— Pluto TV UK (@PlutoTVUK) November 24, 2021
There are numerous box sets including for hit shows such as Baywatch, Hell’s Kitchen, and Most Haunted.
You can also catch reality TV classics like Ex on the Beach, The Simple Life, Maury and Geordie Shore.
The service also contains numerous films to watch on-demand, including Cruel Intentions, Halloween, Love and Other Drugs, Muriel’s Wedding, and Wilde.
