Star Trek: Discovery season 4 to air on Pluto TV in the UK

Trekkies rejoice!

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has been confirmed to be finally released in the UK on Pluto TV.

International fans of the series had been eagerly waiting for new episodes to air last week when it failed to appear on Netflix.

Streaming giant Netflix had distributed the previous seasons of the show in international territories outside of the US, including in the UK.

However, due to a decision by Star Trek franchise owners ViacomCBS, the series was held back for the launch of its own streaming service Paramount Plus in the UK next year.

Following an outcry from fans and comments from cast member Anthony Rapp, a new decision for its distribution has been reached.

On Wednesday (24th November), free UK streaming service Pluto TV confirmed they would be releasing the episodes in the UK.

Pluto TV tweeted: “We heard you #StarTrekDiscovery now premieres internationally this Friday.”

A statement on the official website for the franchise confirmed that the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will premiere on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel in the UK on Friday 26th November at 9pm.

The franchise’s official website announced on Wednesday: “To all of the International Star Trek: Discovery fans: we hear you. We love this series too. We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first. We want to do the same.

“Therefore, during this transition, we are doing everything we can to get the new season to you as soon as possible.”

The statement added: “In Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, will drop new episodes at 9pm local time on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a simulcast running on the Star Trek channel in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany.”

The episodes will also be made available for purchase on participating digital platforms on the same day as their release on Pluto TV.

The release also notes that the show will continue to receive love and attention upon the release of the series on Paramount Plus.

In the meantime, Pluto TV is available here and on NOW and Roku devices in the UK, plus on Amazon Fire TV and tablets, iOS, Android, and Samsung TV Plus.

It includes numerous live TV channels and also box sets of existing shows.

Pluto TV is a ViacomCBS free streaming service that requires no sign-ups or subscriptions.

Star Trek Discovery season 4 will premiere on Pluto TV in the UK on Friday, November 26, 2021.