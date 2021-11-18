Star Trek: Discovery fans in the UK have been left reeling after the season 4 launch on Netflix was scrapped.

The new season is kicking off on US streamer Paramount+ on Thursday 18th November, with episodes initially scheduled to release globally via Netflix the following day, as has been the case with previous seasons.

However, Deadline recently announced the surprising news that ViacomCBS has ended its distribution deal with Netflix, meaning Discovery has been removed from its streaming library in all international regions, including the UK and Ireland.

Instead, in an unexpected turn of events, future seasons (and all the previous ones) will be available exclusively via Paramount+, which won’t be launching in UK and other territories until 2022.

With a long wait to go, here’s everything we know so far about when and how Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will become available in the UK.

When is Star Trek Discovery available in the UK?

Up until recently, the Star Trek release schedule was looking pretty straightforward, with fans expecting Netflix to debut the show on the week of its release.

However, it has now been confirmed that Star Trek: Discovery won’t be launching in the UK and other territories until 2022.

In a message on Twitter, titled “To our international #StarTrekDiscovery fans…”, Star Trek’s official Twitter account confirmed that season 4 would now “premiere exclusively where Paramount+ is available in early 2022”.

It added: “This means the new season, and all previous seasons, will be available internationally in 2022 as Paramount+ expands globally.”

How can I watch Star Trek Discovery in the UK?

Netflix

Unlike previous seasons, Star Trek: Discovery will not be launching on Netflix at all outside North America.

Instead, ViacomCBS is bringing the show home to its own streaming service, meaning that Star Trek: Discovery season 4, as well as previous seasons, will now be made available in early 2022 to international viewers on their local versions of Paramount+.

The huge decision was made in preparation for Paramount+ being launched internationally over the next year, with Discovery being one of the platform’s biggest titles.

Explaining the huge change, ViacomCBS international streaming boss Kelly Day recently told Deadline: “As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world.

“We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success across our regions, and repatriating beloved series like Star Trek: Discovery for Paramount+ is another step forward as we bring fans more must-watch series worldwide.”

When is Star Trek Discovery season 4 released on Paramount Plus?

Viewers in the US won’t be affected by these changes, with Star Trek: Discovery season 4 still set to premiere on US streaming service Paramount+ on Thursday 18th November as planned.

It’s due to appear on the streaming service at midnight Pacific and 3am Eastern Time.

Will Star Trek Discovery be available on Netflix?

No, as detailed above, Star Trek: Discovery will be leaving Netflix for good.

In addition, the current three seasons of Discovery will be pulled from Netflix in all international regions this week.

Star Trek: Discovery won't be available in the UK until 2022.