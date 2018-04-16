Still, so far the showrunners have assured us that this reticence on Spock’s part will be explained soon, and it seems like they’re making good on their word – because according to former TNG star and director Jonathan Frakes, Spock’s finally making an appearance in Discovery’s second season.

Frakes, who directed an episode of Discovery’s first series and will take the helm again when it returns, revealed that Spock is set to be in the next episode he’s directing while speaking at El Paso comic-con.

However, apparently this won’t be the adult Spock who is currently (in the Star Trek: Discovery prequel timeline) serving as a science officer under Captain Christopher Pike on the Enterprise – instead, we’ll see Spock in flashbacks to Burnham’s youth on Vulcan. The storyline will take place during Discovery season two’s second episode, following the return of the original Enterprise (and introduction of Anson Mount as Christopher Pike) that capped off the story in season one.

Who’ll play youthful Spock and why exactly he elected to never talk about his sister remains to be seen – but whatever the truth, we’re sure it’ll be extremely logical.

Star Trek: Discovery will return in 2019