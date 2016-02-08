When asked by the Evening Standard whether she fancied taking on the role, she replied “Yes it would be cool but right now I’m locked into some other things," adding, "I think a female Doctor would be incredible.”

Williams won the Rising Star award at the Evening Standard Film Awards, but said that if anyone should get the role, it should be fellow award winner Elba.

“I think a black Doctor would be incredible," she said. "I’m all for Idris Elba – but if not I’ll take it for the team and do it!”

There you go. Idris or Maisie it is. Now let's get that next Doctor Who companion sorted...