The former Death in Paradise star has been favourite for months after a Daily Mirror story claimed he’d already been selected for the role. However, despite the speculation, there hasn’t been any evidence to confirm his casting.

Apart from Death in Paradise, the 44-year-old is known for his performances as Nick Harper in BBC family sitcom My Family and hapless Colin in Love Actually.

The online verdict on the idea? Mixed. While some praise Marshall’s comic potential, others are completely ruling out the idea.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Odds: 4/1

Yes, she’s still on this list. Despite twice exterminating rumours she's taken the role, Fleabag creator Waller-Bridge is still considered a candidate for the next Doctor. But with an increasingly busy schedule – including a role in the Star Wars Han Solo movie – could she find the time for it?

Still hoping Phoebe Waller Bridge will be the next #DoctorWho — Nick Hillen (@NickHillen) July 15, 2017

Here are the backrunners. Although the odds are stacked against them here, they’re still in the race. Remember, Pearl Mackie was considered to have an outside chance before she was unveiled as The Doctor’s companion last year.

Tom Rosenthal 8/1

Vicky McClure 10/1

Andrew Buchan 20/1

David Harewood 20/1

David Tennant 20/1

James Norton 25/1

Michaela Coel 20/1

Natalie Dormer 25/1

Richard Rankin 25/1

Tilda Swinton 20/1

Alexander Vlahos 25/1

Ben Wishaw 25/1

Chiwetel Ejiofor 25/1

Hayley Atwell 25/1

Maxine Peake 25/1

Olivia Colman 25/1

Paterson Joseph 25/1

Richard Ayoade 25/1

Whoever it is, it's not long until they make themselves known...