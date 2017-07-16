While their identity currently remains a mystery, the actor set to take over from Peter Capaldi this December in the series’ traditional Christmas episode, which will see incumbent Doctor Capaldi and series showrunner Steven Moffat say their goodbyes to the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

The actor and new head writer Chris Chibnall taking over for the episode’s final scene (where Capaldi’s Time Lord will regenerate into the 13th Doctor) before returning for a full series next year.

The special will also star David Bradley as The First Doctor (a role originated by actor William Hartnell in the very first episodes of Doctor Who in the 1960s), making this a rare instalment where three different incarnations of the Doctor will appear.

The announcement of the new Doctor follows months of speculation around the actor's identity, with figures including Tilda Swinton, Kris Marshall and Phoebe Waller-Bridge previously rumoured to be taking on the high-profile role.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas