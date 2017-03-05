“We are seeing money for the triumvirate of Kris Marshall, Tilda Swinton and Olivia Colman,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams. “I wonder if they could be the shortlist.”

Tilda Swinton is on at 9/2 with Broadchurch star Olivia Colman at 9/1 with Marshall the favourite at evens.

Also on the William Hill shortlist are Maxine Peake (9/1), Richard Madden (16/1), Andrew Buchan (16/1) Ben Whishaw (16/1), David Harewood (16/1), Paterson Joseph (16/1) and Richard Ayoade (20/1).

Marshall is such a favourite for the Doctor Who lead that rival betting firm Ladbrokes have suspended bets on him getting the part.

Here is our guide to the runners are riders for the best gig in time and space.