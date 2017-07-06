Did Newsnight know something everyone didn’t? Were they trying to rematerialise the Waller-Bridge whisperings as a service to Whovians? Apparently not. Waller-Bridge’s theatre company DryWrite, which the actress runs with Fleabag stage director Vicky Jones, has since taken to Twitter to exterminate the rumours.

It’s a similar message to the one Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel tweeted after much speculation, denying her own involvement in the show…

I'm just tweeting for the second time that I am not Doctor Who. Don't place bets on it and lose cash, I beg. — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) June 15, 2017

So, who will Peter Capaldi actually pass his sonic screwdriver/glasses to? Although rumours are rife – particularly those surrounding Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall – the secret is being kept firmly under lock and Tardis key.

For now, fans will be left asking the Universe's oldest question: Doctor Who?

Doctor Who will return this Christmas