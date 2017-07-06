Phoebe Waller-Bridge exterminates Doctor Who rumours
The Fleabag star's theatre company took to Twitter to deny speculation she will take over from Peter Capaldi
It looks like Phoebe Waller-Bridge won’t be Peter Capaldi's replacement in Doctor Who after all.
The Fleabag creator may be far too busy shooting the new Han Solo Star Wars film and preparing for new show Killing Eve to star in Who, but on Tuesday BBC’s Newsnight resurfaced the rumour with footage of a recent interview in which the actor was unable to confirm or deny involvement in series 11 of the sci-fi show.
Did Newsnight know something everyone didn’t? Were they trying to rematerialise the Waller-Bridge whisperings as a service to Whovians? Apparently not. Waller-Bridge’s theatre company DryWrite, which the actress runs with Fleabag stage director Vicky Jones, has since taken to Twitter to exterminate the rumours.
It’s a similar message to the one Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel tweeted after much speculation, denying her own involvement in the show…
I'm just tweeting for the second time that I am not Doctor Who. Don't place bets on it and lose cash, I beg.
— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) June 15, 2017
So, who will Peter Capaldi actually pass his sonic screwdriver/glasses to? Although rumours are rife – particularly those surrounding Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall – the secret is being kept firmly under lock and Tardis key.
For now, fans will be left asking the Universe's oldest question: Doctor Who?
Doctor Who will return this Christmas