Waller-Bridge, who won a Bafta for her much-beloved series Fleabag, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra! I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role," she said.

Waller-Bridge’s next move has been hotly anticipated ever since her six-part dramedy Fleabag ended last year. She is also set to feature in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie.

Killing Eve marks Oh’s first starring role in a TV series since she exited Grey’s Anatomy after 10 seasons, for which she won a Golden Globe.

The show will air in 2018.