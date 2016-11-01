The video, called Minute by Minute With Brenda Wood, investigates the disappearance of 'Barb' Holland, last seen sitting by the pool at Steve Harrington’s house before being snatched away by an unknown presence.

“When asked to describe Barbara, her friends and peers praised her as loyal to a fault. The kind of girl who notices if you’re wearing a new bra, and can really rock a pair of mom jeans — or, as we call them now, jeans,” the newsreader from the 1980s says.

Wood also goes on to note that Holland was last seen wearing a pink top, green trousers – sorry, pants – a blue coat and "an oversized pair of absolutely fantastic glasses”.

Make sure you watch it ‘til the end, when Wood reveals footage of a “vagrant juvenile” scarpering from a local shop with a stack of Eggos.

The next series of Stranger Things will debut on Netflix in 2017