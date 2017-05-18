Then again, maybe I'm reading too much into it.

Either way, I think it's a nice tune and if you've arrived here that probably means you agree – and want me to cut to the chase and tell you what it is.

So it's this, My Tears Are Becoming a Sea, by French shoegazers M83...

(They remind me a bit of a synthy Galaxie 500, if you're old enough to know who they are)

It's fair to say, this is not the first time an M83 track has been used to soundtrack TV or film. Their song Outro is the theme tune to BBC2's historical romp Versailles and Midnight City is one that fans of Made in Chelsea, no less, will be very familiar with...

Other M83 tunes have turned up in TV shows Revenge, Gossip Girl and The Vampire Diaries, while movie appearances include Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars.

M83 also scored the Tom Cruise sci-fi film Oblivion, so they really do get about a bit. It will be interesting to see whether they're called upon again for Star Trek: Discovery – at some point, it's going to need a theme tune...

Star Trek: Discovery will air on CBS All Access in the US and is expected on Netflix in the UK, and globally, later this year