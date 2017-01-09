What is Class about?

Set to the backdrop of Coal Hill School (the school of the Doctor's granddaughter, Susan; and the workplace of his last companion, Clara), it follows a group of teenagers as they navigate not only the perils of adolescence, but the literal perils of a shadowy alien force.

Expect blood, snogging and a nod to Buffy The Vampire Slayer or two.

Who's who in Class?

Mr Selfridge's Greg Austin and Coronation Street/Mr Selfridge star Katherine Kelly lead the cast.

More like this

Meet the gang here.

Is The Doctor in Class?

Peter Capaldi pops up in the first episode and the show is stuffed full of references and call backs to its big brother Doctor Who.

How many can you spot?

Where and when can I watch Class?

The first episode of the Doctor Who spin-off, For Tonight We Might Die, airs on BBC1 at 10.45pm, followed by The Coach With The Dragon Tattoo at 11.30pm.

Advertisement

And if you want to watch even MORE adventures in space and time, the rest of the series is actually available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.