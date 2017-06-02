Who does he play?

Charlie is one of Coal Hill’s oddest students, and it's not just his cringey social awkwardness. It’s something else, almost as if he’s hiding a secret…

Where have I seen him before?

You’ve most likely to have spotted Austin in Mr Selfridge as the young Gordon Selfridge. He’s also appeared in an episode of Law & Order: UK, a show that Freema Agyeman (yup, Martha Jones) had previously appeared in.

Katherine Kelly – Miss Quill

Who does she play?

Quill is the school’s no nonsense physics teacher. Strict, bolshie and outspoken, the students won’t want to get on the wrong side of her…

Where have I seen her before?

Most probably in Coronation Street where she played Becky McDonald. But she’s also appeared in The Night Manager (as the Permanent Secretary) and in Happy Valley (Jodie Shackleton). Plus, she played Lady Mae in Mr Selfridge , alongside Greg Austin’s Gordon Selfridge.