What did Eleven from Stranger Things look like before her buzzcut?
Watch the moment Millie Bobby Brown shaved her head for the show
Meet Millie Bobby Brown. Just 12-years-old, she’s the star of Stranger Things, the Netflix original series you’re still reeling from and thus drove you to read this article.
Okay, you already know that Brown has to adopt a pretty short buzzcut to play the telekinetic Eleven, and you’ve definitely wondered what she looked like before shaving her head (in fact, you've even seen one possible take on it when she wore that blonde wig in the show).
But now we’ve got a definitive answer after Brown posted a video of the drastic haircut actually happening on Instagram.
Before...
After...
A major transformation, although Brown says she wasn’t fussed by her new look when asked by a fan on Twitter. Her mum, however, wasn’t too keen.
However, as show creators the Duffer brothers told Entertainment Weekly, Brown too was initially not too buzzed about the cut: “Millie and her parents were understandably hesitant to chop it all off. Would it look ugly? Would it cost her other roles?
“Fortunately, Mad Max: Fury Road was about to come out, so we pulled out a magazine photograph of Charlize Theron as Furiosa and showed it to Millie. Charlize looks totally badass, right? Millie agreed; Charlize looked badass. And that was it: She agreed to buzz it all off.
“Within 10 minutes we had shaved it all off and slapped a fake '11' tattoo on Millie’s wrist. Millie looked at herself in the mirror, gave her best Furiosa scream — and Eleven was born.”