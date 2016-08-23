But now we’ve got a definitive answer after Brown posted a video of the drastic haircut actually happening on Instagram.

Before...

After...

A major transformation, although Brown says she wasn’t fussed by her new look when asked by a fan on Twitter. Her mum, however, wasn’t too keen.

However, as show creators the Duffer brothers told Entertainment Weekly, Brown too was initially not too buzzed about the cut: “Millie and her parents were understandably hesitant to chop it all off. Would it look ugly? Would it cost her other roles?

“Fortunately, Mad Max: Fury Road was about to come out, so we pulled out a magazine photograph of Charlize Theron as Furiosa and showed it to Millie. Charlize looks totally badass, right? Millie agreed; Charlize looked badass. And that was it: She agreed to buzz it all off.

“Within 10 minutes we had shaved it all off and slapped a fake '11' tattoo on Millie’s wrist. Millie looked at herself in the mirror, gave her best Furiosa scream — and Eleven was born.”