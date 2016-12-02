Westworld season finale to be simulcast in the UK and US
British fans of the sci-fi drama can watch the concluding part of the first series at the same time as their American counterparts - if they're willing to stay up late
Dedicated British fans of HBO sci-fi series Westworld can ensure they avoid spoilers for the season finale by watching the episode at the same time as US viewers, following the news that Sky Atlantic will air it at 2am on Sunday night/Monday morning in line with the American showing.
Westworld usually shows at 9pm on Tuesdays in the UK, almost two days after the first US broadcast, but Sky said that "due to popular demand" it would simulcast the concluding episode of series one for those willing to stay up late.
Viewers are waiting to learn the secrets of Westworld, a theme park populated by android 'hosts' and human guests but also home to some sinister mysteries.
The show stars Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and James Marsden.
The Westworld season finale is on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday 4th December (late Sunday night) and 9pm on Tuesday 5th December