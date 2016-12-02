Dedicated British fans of HBO sci-fi series Westworld can ensure they avoid spoilers for the season finale by watching the episode at the same time as US viewers, following the news that Sky Atlantic will air it at 2am on Sunday night/Monday morning in line with the American showing.

Advertisement

Westworld usually shows at 9pm on Tuesdays in the UK, almost two days after the first US broadcast, but Sky said that "due to popular demand" it would simulcast the concluding episode of series one for those willing to stay up late.