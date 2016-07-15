Watch the first eight minutes of Stranger Things
Netflix's new horror series is an 80s-style supernatural chiller
The opening scenes of Netflix's creepy new TV series have dropped – and we'll be binge-watching the whole thing over the weekend.
Stranger Things tells the story of an eight-year-old boy's disappearance, and the subsequent mystery involving government agents and supernatural forces that his family are drawn into.
Netflix has described the show as "a love letter to supernatural classics of the 80s", and it certainly appears to fit that bill – right down to its booming synth soundtrack.
The opening scenes show a man in a white coat frantically running down down a darkened corridor before being eerily swept away, then cuts to Will playing board games round a pal's house. On the cycle home he spots a creepy shadow, and then... you'll just have to watch it and find out.
Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard, and is released on Netflix today.