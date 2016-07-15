Netflix has described the show as "a love letter to supernatural classics of the 80s", and it certainly appears to fit that bill – right down to its booming synth soundtrack.

The opening scenes show a man in a white coat frantically running down down a darkened corridor before being eerily swept away, then cuts to Will playing board games round a pal's house. On the cycle home he spots a creepy shadow, and then... you'll just have to watch it and find out.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard, and is released on Netflix today.