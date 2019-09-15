Just like the version we saw 11 years ago, the scene sees Samuel L Jackson’s Fury addressing Stark (Robert Downey Jr) from the back of a shadowy room. However, unlike the final version, Fury goes much further than simply informing Iron-Man about the Avengers,

“As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites and assorted mutants weren’t enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat who doesn’t play well with others and wants to keep all his toys to himself,” he says.

"Who the hell are you?" Stark retorts, before receiving the reply: “Nick Fury, director of S.H.I.E.L.D. I’m here to talk to you about the Avenger Initiative.”

As you probably spotted, “gamma accidents” is a nod to Bruce Banner’s Hulk, while “radioactive bug bites” points to Spider-man and “assorted mutants” to

the X-Men. Not only are these great references to other comic-book characters, but this scene demonstrates the early ambitions of the MCU, even if this wasn’t the version used in the finished film. After all, before the Disney/Fox merger in 2008, Marvel Studios didn’t hold the rights to The X-Men – they also didn’t have a deal in place with Sony to incorporate Spider-Man into the MCU.

Samuel L Jackson, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal in the Spider-Man: Far From Home poster (Sony, Marvel)

It could be significant that Feige is sharing the clip now – and not just because this scene is one of many never-before-seen moments to appear on the recently announced Infinity Saga box set. It could be that he wants to subtly tell fans that they always envisaged Spider-Man as a central part of the MCU (of course, thanks to talks with Sony breaking down, the web-slinger may have his Avengers status revoked).

But despite bringing up Spider-Man’s uncertain fate, the clip also serves as a brilliant reminder that The X-Men are heading to the MCU, potentially meaning we’ll soon be treated to some of the best superhero films ever. Well, as long as they don’t recast Wolverine.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? X-Men movies in order or check out our TV Guide.