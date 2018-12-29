The biggest movie releases of 2019

"We’ve been told it's looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year," Feige said. "The notion of the characters coming back is great. It’s nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters." It sure is.

But, he added that they haven't actually started planning for this yet, meaning it could be quite a while until we see it happen - given that there seems to already be a few plans in place for a run of films after some of our favourite Avengers say goodbye to the franchise with 2019's Endgame. "In terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven't started that yet," he said.

We'll believe it when we see it - but this is certainly exciting news.

