And as if the thought of Keeley acting opposite her Who co-star (at one point dressed in full drag) wasn't enough, eighth Doctor Paul McGann also joins proceedings as the trio battle to wrestle control of the Nearby Hotel back from the hands of terrorists targeting the President of the United States (who just happens to be staying on the premises).

It's absolutely as bonkers as it sounds, albeit falling short of its Fawlty Towers meets Die Hard billing. So you don't have to suffer through the entire thing, we've picked out a few highlights...

To begin with, a tripple whammy. Peter Capaldi, Keeley Hawes AND Paul McGann. All in one clip.

Here are Keeley and Paul in the bedroom (albeit in Paul's imagination):

Two Time Lords arguing over a lady. Not often you see that.

Here they are having a right old barney...

...before Peter Capaldi and Keeley Hawes give those vocal chords a good work out (we did warn you this was weird).

Just when you thought things couldn't get any stranger, here's Peter Capaldi dressed as a pregnant woman.

And to finish, here's Keeley sharing a snog with a Time Lord (but which one...?)

If you still have the stomach for it, watch the full version of Hotel! here:

