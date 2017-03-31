One of five Henry James stories made for French TV 40 years ago, you can see it in full at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival on Saturday 8th April.

In the film, Baker plays the celebrated author of the title who is visited by an American who admires him but finds Hale's exquisite wife rather hostile. Family secrets are soon unearthed centring on the author's sickly child Dolcino in a faithful adaptation of James's 1884 story.

Here is an exclusive clip:

The film was directed by the late Tony Scott whose brother Sir Ridley has filmed a 10-minute introduction to the lost gem which festival-goers will also get to see exclusively.

