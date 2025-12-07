❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The War Between the Land and the Sea stars break down "risky" romance reveal in new Doctor Who spin-off
Did you see it coming?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 7 December 2025 at 10:05 pm
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad