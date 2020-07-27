The series had been intended to premiere back in April, but was delayed along with The Walking Dead's season 10 finale, setting sights on a new launch date of Sunday 4th October.

Showrunner Matt Negrete joined a panel about the show at Comic-Con@Home, where he revealed that his team are already hard at work on scripts for the next season.

"All of the first season is in the can. It’s all ready, ready to be aired. So I’m excited for that to happen," he said. "And we are in the midst of, the writers and I, working on season two right now. We’re in the thick of it.

"So half of my stress of this panel is making sure that I don’t actually say something spoilery because my head is so immersed in season two right now.

He added: "But yeah, we were lucky in that we were able to wrap up post-production right before, actually just right around the time everything shut down because of the COVID situation."

However, there's a catch to World Beyond's early renewal, as the series will come to an end after its second season, billed in a brand new Comic-Con trailer as a "limited event".

The new footage introduces fans to the main cast, comprised largely of young newcomers, with Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Julia Ormond (Gold Digger) and Nico Tortorella (The Following) in supporting roles.

At another Comic-Con panel, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang revealed that the show's 10th season will be extended by six episodes in 2021, but the original season 10 "finale" will still air in October as previously confirmed.

