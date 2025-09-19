Season 3 sees Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) continue their long journey home – but of course, it's just as much of a struggle as ever.

They wind up in England, where they meet an intriguing man named Julian, played by Stephen Merchant, before making their way to the shores of Spain.

As ever, there's danger at every turn and Daryl and Carol have to keep their wits about them if they're going to survive the Walker apocalypse.

With a new setting also comes new cast members, with Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay joining the cast as season regulars.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

Thankfully, season 3 won't be the end of Daryl's journey either, with the spin-off already being confirmed for season 4.

In a statement, Reedus said: "Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced.

"Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl's journey is far from over."

But, in the meantime, get ready to buckle in and join Daryl and Carol on their latest adventure. ¡Vamos!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will launch on Sky and NOW on 24th October.

