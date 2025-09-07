It's the penultimate season of the popular spin-off, with it previously announced that the show will end with season 4.

In a statement, Reedus said: "Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced.

"Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl's journey is far from over."

For now, here's when new episodes of Daryl Dixon season 3 are released!

Daryl Dixon season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Daryl Dixon season 3 drop every Sunday.

Episode 1: Costa da Morte — 7 September 2025

Episode 2: La Ofrenda — 14 September 2025

Episode 3: El Sacrificio — 21 September 2025

Episode 4: La Justicia Fronteriza — 28 September 2025

Episode 5: Limbo — 5 October 2025

Episode 6: Contrabando — 12 October 2025

Episode 7: Solaz del Mar — 19 October 2025

What time are new episodes of Daryl Dixon season 3released?

New episodes of Daryl Dixon are released at the following times:

6pm PT

8pm CT

9pm ET

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 AMC

How to watch Daryl Dixon season 3 in the UK

Daryl Dixon season 3 is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK.

How many episodes of Daryl Dixon season 3 will there be?

There are seven episodes of Daryl Dixon season 3 – with one more episode added to this season compared to seasons 1 and 2.

Daryl Dixon season 3 is available to stream on Sky and NOW.

