Ever since he was cast in the show, fans have been intrigued to see what role the iconic writer and comedian would play in the spin-off, starring Norman Reedus as Daryl and Melissa McBride as Carol.

Now, his character has finally been unveiled.

With Daryl and Carol starting season 3 in Britain, Merchant makes his debut as Julian, the "last Englishman in England", left behind in the wasteland of London as everyone around him died or turned into walkers, AKA 'squids'.

Crucially, though, he has a boat – he's just been too afraid to use it. What better way for Daryl and Carol to get back to the US than to sail their way there? Surely nothing could go wrong.

So, the pair pretend to be sailors to get Julian to allow them to use his boat and, while he's not quite convinced, the trio sail off anyway.

(L-R) Melissa McBride as Carol and Norman Reedus as Daryl in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon AMC

However, after the levity that Merchant brings to the episode, the last Englishman in England soon suffers a horrific fate.

The trio sail into a storm, with Julian getting knocked on the head by a spar from the boat. He dies, gets zombified and Carol nearly gets herself killed as she attempts to approach him.

While Merchant's role in season 3 has been short-lived, fans were thrilled to see him sharing the screen with Reedus and McBride.

One wrote on X: "Stephen Merchant and Melissa McBride on screen together is such a dream come true."

Another added: "Stephen Merchant is such a gift to the walking dead universe!!" while one more said: "So sad. That was a quickie cameo. Stephen Merchant, we love you."

As it turns out, Daryl and Carol couldn't quite make it to the US in Julian's boat (who would have thought!), with the pair washing up in Spain instead after the storm. As for what horrors await them there, only time will tell.

Daryl Dixon season 3 will be available to stream on Sky and NOW.

