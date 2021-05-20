Will there be a season 9 of Voltron: Legendary Defender?

The end of a good TV show can be hard to accept, but in the age of streaming a surprise renewal from a different distributor is not uncommon – Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer, You and Money Heist have all been saved this way.

Sadly it doesn’t always end up that way, but many fans of ’80s children’s reboot Voltron: Legendary Defender are hopeful for a ninth season.

However, the end of season eight seemed like a pretty definitive end for the action-packed animated series. Chances of a season nine look slim – we’ll explain all below.

Voltron: Legendary Defender ending

The finale of Voltron: Legendary Defender was season eight, episode 13 titled The End is the Beginning – and it certainly proved an emotional send-off.

The series finale saw the Paladins attempt to stop Honerva from destroying all realities, and were very nearly unsuccessful when Honerva manages to destroy every reality except for one.

Eventually, they were able to convince Honerva that life is worth living, and Allura persuaded her to restore all the destroyed realities – even though it will mean both of them sacrificing their lives.

After an emotional goodbye during which Allura gives Lance Atlean markings, the two eventually see the original Paladins and walk towards them, and into the afterlife.

One year on and the universe is at peace, with the Galra Empire restored in a new Galactic Coalition with Earth at the centre. We see the future of each of the Paladins – Hunk begins a culinary empire, Lance works on the family farm, Kolivan and Krolia become the Galra representatives, Keith turns the Blades of Marmora into a relief organisation and Shiro retires from fighting and gets married.

Voltron: Legendary Defender cancelled: Why did the series end?

It was announced that Voltron: Legendary Defender would end during its eighth season at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2018, with the final season later debuting on Netflix in December 2018.

No official reason for the cancellation was given though Den of Geek reported that Voltron had a 78-episode commitment with Netflix back in August 2017. The 13 episodes of season eight do indeed fulfill the commitment of 78 episodes – so it seems that Voltron: Legendary Defender was never intended to run any longer.

Given how the series managed to wrap up all its plot points – however controversially – it seems that Voltron: Legendary Defender simply reached the end of its planned story, which is always the most natural way for a show to end – and quite rare these days!

Voltron season 9: Could the series return?

It’s safe to say that the series finale of Voltron: Legendary Defender prompted a very mixed reaction from fans, so it’s easy to see why a ninth season is in high demand.

However, it’s been over two years since Voltron ended, so it’s looking increasingly unlikely that a new season is on the cards – especially since the show got the chance to wrap up the story on its own terms.

Voltron, of course, is a franchise that has had several television series dating all the way back to the 1980s, so a reboot in the near future is entirely possible and indeed quite likely as the previous series Voltron Force only aired a few years before this one back in 2012.

However, for Legendary Defender fans, this looks like the end of the road until the next reboot – the giant mecha franchise will, we suspect, return in some form eventually.

