@Channel4 turn this rubbish off and put #Humans on please ?????? — Sarah Gledhill (@skgledhill) October 30, 2016

Still, after the delay, viewers were soon caught up in the show’s new faces, including Whose Line Is It Anyway’s improv queen Josie Lawrence, who played a marriage counsellor….

And then the audience soon got to meet new lovable synth on the block, who was toying with naming himself Radiator.

But then… well… Humans just went full Game of Thrones and killed off a fan favourite in two minutes.

Frankly, Twitter needed a hug.

Radiator was too good for this world #Humans — Josh (@J_Manasa) October 30, 2016

It even felt as if Radiator was doing his bit for the world after death.

RIP radiator. You’ll always hold a warm spot in our hearts (between six and seven in the morning and maybe another hour after work depending on what the weather's doing).

However, Humans wasn’t finished. It still had one more surprise left: fugitive Niska headed back to the Hawkins household, sass in tow.

Episode two NOW, please.

Advertisement

Humans continues next Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4