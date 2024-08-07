However, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the actor has hinted that we're about to find out a lot about Ben.

"We're seeing him after they've lost their powers," he explained. "I think Ben is trying to find his footing. Obviously, he's the only surviving member of the Sparrow Academy left - he doesn't know where he quite belongs, if he belongs with the Umbrellas, or if he's kind of a lone wolf.

"He goes through an insane trajectory throughout the season. I think some questions that fans have been wondering about for a long time will finally be answered about Ben."

Victoria Sawal as Jennifer/Rosie, Justin H Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Netflix

As Min mentions, Ben is the last surviving member of the Sparrow Academy, who were introduced in a cliffhanger twist at the end of season 2, with the majority of them being killed off in season 3.

As we begin season 3, it's clear that this is not the same Ben we once knew and loved - leaving the door open for anything to happen.

Opening up about his first reaction to seeing the season 4 script and Ben's larger role, Min added: "It was really exciting. I mean, I had a bit of fair warning, because Steve [Blackman, showrunner] had talked to me about it before he finalised the scripts for season 4.

"But it was incredibly exciting to sort of read it as they came out. And it's been such a joy to sort of play different shades of Ben throughout the four seasons. So it's a great way to end things off with him."

Season 4 will be the final outing for the Hargreeves siblings, with showrunner Blackman also admitting he was in tears writing the final script.

He told RadioTimes.com: "It’s so sad [to say goodbye]. It’s really sad. I had such a great time with these actors and the crew and the writers, so I knew it would come to an end, but I didn’t think I’d be as emotional.

"I remember writing the last scene of the last script, the finale, and thinking, 'Oh, I’m never going to write these characters again.' I had some tears in my eyes."

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

