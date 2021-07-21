Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom release date: Trailer, cast and story so far

The Transformers franchise has remained consistently popular since they became pop culture icons in the 1980s, and although the live-action films have taken a break ahead of a planned reboot the animated series have gone from strength to strength.

Advertisement

The latest series to feature the shapeshifting robots has been quite a departure for the series, as a Netflix CG anime that rewinds back to the first clash between the Autobots and Decepticons back on their home planet of Cybertron.

Many fans will be pleased to hear that there are no humans at all in this prequel series, instead focusing on the robots before they had to be in disguise – but the same can’t be said about animals, as several fan-favourite Beast Wars characters will be joining the fold.

The War for Cybertron series is of course a trilogy – and as the third season of the show Kingdom will be the final instalment. So as the war for their home planet comes to an end, here’s everything you need to know about Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom release date

Essentially season three of the show, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom will be released on Netflix on Thursday 29th July 2021.

The premiere date was announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week fan event, along with some rather striking posters.

The final installment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, KINGDOM, is coming very soon: July 29th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/RSKRWJIy96 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

This is almost exactly a year after the War for Cybertron Trilogy began with Siege on 30th July 2020, with the second instalment Earthrise rolling out five months later on 30th December.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom trailer

The trailer was unveiled a few weeks ahead of the show’s release date in July 2021, and showcases some rather stunning animation – as well as Beast Wars Megatron.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom cast

Controversially production company Rooster Teeth opted not to use many of the franchise’s original voice actors such as Peter Cullen and his iconic Optimus Prime voice or Frank Welker’s booming Megatron.

Instead many of the iconic roles went to younger voice actors who had lent their vocals to previous Transformers animation, including Jake Foushou who reprised the role of Optimus Prime from Transformers: Cyberverse. Foushou’s Optimus Prime impression went viral in 2012 when he was only a teenager, leading to an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show and eventually the coveted role of Optimus in 2018.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure voice actor Jason Marnocha voices Prime’s mortal enemy Megatron, after previously voicing the Decepticon in Transformers: Combiner Wars.

Frank Todora also returns as second-in-command Decepticon Starscream from Transformers: Combiner Wars, while long-time Pokemon voice actor Bill Rogers lends his voice to Autobot scientist Wheeljack.

Linsay Rousseau (Fallout 76), Joe Zieja (Fire Emblem: Three Houses) and Keith Silverstein (Godzilla: Singular Point) round out the rest of the cast.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: The story so far

There have been two instalments of the War for Cybertron trilogy so far, each made up of six half-hour episodes – but there has been quite a lot of rock-em, sock-em action in those six hours.

The first season – titled Siege – was set on Cybertron during the famed civil war between Autobots and Decepticons, with leaders Optimus Prime and Megatron having very different ideas about how to save their home planet and unify their people. In a desperate last move, Megatron considers using the Allspark to reformat all Autobots into Decepticons – but Optimus will do anything to prevent that from happening, even if it means destroying Cybertron.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Shortly before meeting the rest of the Autobots, Bumblebee discovers an interplanetary travel system called the space bridge. Optimus plans to send the Allspark through the space bridge, and despite losing a fight with Megatron at the end of the season, Bumblebee is able to hurl the Allspark through the space bridge – to planet Earth.

Season two – titled Earthrise – sees the Autobots and Decepticons embark on a perilous journey through space in search of the Allspark. The season ends with the Autobots eventually heading to prehistoric Earth where the object is located – but the war has seemingly already begun.

The closing shot of the season shows a velociraptor which seems to have some sort of technological enhancement – clearly setting up Beast Wars. The fan-favourite Beast Wars series saw the Maximals and the Predacons – the descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons respectively – travel back in time to prehistoric Earth in an effort to change history to their favour.

Beast Warriors originally took place while the classic Transformers lay dormant in their ship, but it seems Kingdom will be a crossover and see Optimus and co interact with their future descendants.

Time travel has been featured in the series before – Megatron received a visit from his future self Galvatron, who implored him to find the Golden Disk, which just in case there was any doubt is a classic artefact from the Beast Wars era.

Kingdom will also likely address the fate of Elita-1 and Jetfire’s rebellion on Cybertron, after the two were seemingly engulfed in an explosion.

Expect plenty of time-travelling, Dinobot action as the War for Cybertron trilogy reaches its conclusion – which if it follows certain Transformers storylines, will not end well for Cybertron.

Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom is available to stream on Netflix on Thursday 29th July – check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or our Sci-fi hub for more news and features.